Never leave children alone in pool

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What’s better on a hot summer day than jumping in a swimming pool? Especially for kids.
But make sure they are never left alone.  We’ve reported too many stories  of children drowning because they were left alone “for just a minute.” Teach children how to swim and if they can’t swim make sure they wear a life jacket.  That’s right, a life jacket in the pool!
And mom and dad, just in case, learn CPR – if the unthinkable happens, seconds count and CPR is the best and fastest way to save a life.

 

