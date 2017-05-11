Never leave children alone in pool

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What’s better on a hot summer day than jumping in a swimming pool? Especially for kids.

But make sure they are never left alone. We’ve reported too many stories of children drowning because they were left alone “for just a minute.” Teach children how to swim and if they can’t swim make sure they wear a life jacket. That’s right, a life jacket in the pool!

And mom and dad, just in case, learn CPR – if the unthinkable happens, seconds count and CPR is the best and fastest way to save a life.

