National Letter Carrier’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive is Saturday, here’s how you can help

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WSAV) – If you’re looking for a way to give back this Saturday, the National Letter Carrier’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive is probably one of the easiest solutions. You don’t even have to leave your house. All you have to do is fill a bag with nonperishable food items and leave it by your mailbox, on your porch or the curb. Your postal worker will pick it up and take it back to the post office for local food banks to collect.

“This is my fourth year of doing the food drive. I love it… When I leave that day, my truck is full with contributions,” said Michael Eure, a letter carrier with the post office in Downtown Beaufort.

“You give it from the heart, so you don’t feel the weight,” he said, “We lift 50 lbs. every day. All carriers have that (taps muscle) that cannon.”

So far, in Beaufort, the Salvation Army along with HELP of Beaufort will be collecting the donations.

“After Hurricane Matthew, a lot of the food banks went down. And this is a time that we can restock our food banks and get back up to where we were,” said Steve Curless, the HELP of Beaufort director.

“We always give mac n cheese, which is filling, spaghetti in sauce… soups.. canned meats..” said Ellen Degray, a volunteer with HELP, “Anything that you like yourself would be appreciated.”

But in Beaufort, once the goods get back to the post office, the nonprofits could use a little more help.

“We could really use some volunteers,” said Curless, “HELP of Beaufort will be at the Burton post office, Salvation Army and other nonprofits will be at the Downtown post office and we’ll pick all the food up as the trucks come in from delivering.”

They’ll be at those post offices at 4 p.m. in the afternoon moving the donations back to the pantries, so folks can help at either location or even HELP of Beaufort where they’ll need help sorting.

So if you’re looking for the opportunity to give back, join your mail carriers and local nonprofits to Stamp Out Hunger.

“The need out there is so great, there are so many people that need the food and we’re just happy to be able to provide that assistance for them,” said Curless.

There’s also a competition between mail carriers in Hilton Head and Beaufort, so Cureless says, “If you like your letter carrier, just fill them up with food and let them be the winner this year.”