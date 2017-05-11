Man indicted for 2016 death of child on Skidaway Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Justin Remler was indicted Wednesday, May 11, on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault of a child. Two-year-old Tristan Mitchell was found unresponsive last September.

According to the original report, Savannah Chatham Metro Police responded to the residence near Peregrine Crossing and Landings Way on Skidaway Island on the report of an unresponsive 2-year-old.

Remler was Tristan’s mother’s boyfriend and was taking care of him at the time.

Investigators determined Remler is responsible for the 2-year-old’s death.

