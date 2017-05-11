Goodwill Industries of Coastal Georgia has a job for you!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Last year 1200 people got a job thanks to Goodwill of Coastal Georgia. There are five Job Connections Centers in our community with the resources and training you need to land the right job for you, or even a second one.

Savannah: Moses Jackson Advancement Center, 1410-B Richards St., Savannah

Brunswick: Goodwill Job Connection Center, 249 Village at Glynn Place

Jesup: Goodwill Job Connection Center, 990 North Macon St., Jesup

Statesboro: Goodwill Job Connection Center, 24015 Highway 80 East, Statesboro

Waycross: Goodwill Job Connection Center, 2101 Memorial Dr., Waycross

