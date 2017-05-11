Council Passes Measure to buy additional body cameras for officers

Savannah — (WSAV)

200 more body cameras are coming to the police force. Leaders say those cameras will help them investigate crimes.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Chief Jack Lumpkin talked to News 3 about the cameras and also about the recent rash of violence in the community.

“Citizens should participate in doing the things they can do to keep themselves safe. You cannot stop crime if people are going to participate in risky behavior,” says Chief Lumpkin, Savannah Chatham Metro Police.

We asked Lumpkin about two recent cases they’re investigating from the past week. He says a double homicide that happened on Georgia and Mississippi Streets wasn’t a random crime. The Chief also says a rape case that happened downtown wasn’t random

either.

The council approved a measure to purchase 220 additional body cameras that will help them investigate those crimes. Leaders say they want to be transparent in every case.

“There’s always two sides to every story and we know the camera certainly tells a different story,” says Alderman Van Johnson.

Chief Lumpkin says people should not be afraid to go out at night in Savannah.

“If people will keep their heads up, keep their eyes open, do not participate in risky behavior, they’re not likely to be victims of crime,” says Lumpkin.

The new body cameras will be purchased with federal grant money.