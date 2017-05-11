Coastal Center for Developmental Services hosts 6th annual golf tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Does your mom enjoying playing golf?

Well then how about earning some extra brownie points this holiday weekend by taking her to the 6th annual Coastal Center for Developmental Services golf tournament!

The money raised will allow CCDS to continue to raise money for their programs that help adults, with developmental disabilities, get jobs in various fields in our community. The center serves more than 450 local Georgians with developmental disabilities in Chatham, Bryan and Effingham Counties.

This year, Edwards Interiors, Inc. is a proud sponsor of the tournament.

Felicia Wentway, the Human Resources Manager of the center, stopped by The Bridge on Thursday to tell us more about the programs CCDS has to offer. Wentway says the people they help are not only learning job skills, but skills that will help them throughout their lifetime.

Lindsey Kussow also visited The Bridge today to share her experience. She is one of the many people CCDS has helped train and set-up with an employer.

Click ‘play’ to hear her experience working for Edwards Interiors, Inc. and how she says, having a job makes her feel empowered.

If you’d like to attend the golf tournament, here are the details:

Saturday, May 13th

The Landings Club’s Oak Ridge Golf Course

Registration begins at 11:00 a.m.

Shotgun start: 1:15 p.m.

For additional information, you can call or e-mail Felicia Wentway: Fwentway@ccds-sav.org -or- (912)-644-7500

Click here for additional information about the Coastal Center for Developmental Services.