SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Southside Fire department is on scene at the Wildlife Sanctuary and Preserve at Bethesda Academy. Fire crews responded to reports of smoke around 5 p.m.

A barn, shed and two vehicles were reportedly engulfed in flames.

Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) sent a chopper to aid with the fire and Southside Fire will stay in the area in case of flare ups.

No injuries have been reported.

