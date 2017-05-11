A father talks about finding out his toddler was murdered

(SAVANNAH) The father of a two year old murdered on Skidaway Island talks about learning how his son died, a day after the toddler’s alleged killer is indicted on murder charges in the boy’s death. 26 year old Brandon Mitchell says the day his son Tristan was born was one of one of the happiest days of his life. Mitchell says he had shared custody with Tristan’s mother, Courtney Metts. Mitchell says on September 12, 2016, Metts’ boyfriend, Justin Remler, was supposed to take Tristan to daycare. He never made it. Police were called to Remler’s parent’s home in the Landings around 6:30 p.m. because Tristan was unresponsive. Mitchell said. “His mom told me Tristan never woke up from his nap, but a few months later, a mutual friend said they were sorry to hear Tristan died after choking on a banana.” The grieving father went on to say “Much later, detectives with the Savannah Police Department who told him that Tristan died from blunt force trauma to the head and they arrested Justin.” said Mitchell.

The March term of the Chatham County Grand Jury returned three charges against Remler. Count 1 is malice murder, saying there was aforethought to cause Tristan’s death. Count 2 is felony murder, because Tristan died while Remler was in the act of aggravated assault on the little boy, and Count 3 is aggravated assault. The indictment says Remler used an unknown object against the little boy, which resulted in serious bodily injury. Remler remains in the Chatham County Detention Center awaiting trial, but no date has been set at this time. Mitchell says he’s hoping for justice for Tristan in the case, but nothing will bring him back to him and that’s the hardest thing to live with.