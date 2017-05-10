More evacuation orders expected as West Mims wildfire continues to increase

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. (WTLV) – The West Mims wildfire burning along the Florida-Georgia state line has consumed more than 140,409 acres and is 12% contained, growing over 2,000 acres from Monday.

The entire southern half of Charlton County, Ga. was under mandatory evacuation orders as of Tuesday morning.

Residents in parts of Western Nassau County have also been told to be prepared to leave if the fire spreads across the state line.

Shifting winds blew the fire to the north overnight and more growth could happen today as winds shift again to the west.

