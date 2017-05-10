UPDATE: Tybee police locate missing woman

By Published: Updated:

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tybee Island Police Department reports that a missing person, Tracey Hunnicutt, is back with her family.

_____________________________________________________________________

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a missing person, Tracey Hunnicutt. Hunnicutt is 43 years old and has a tattoo of a sword on her left chest.

She was last seen the evening of May 4 at the Sandcastle Inn where she was picked up by a taxi and dropped off at the Grey Hound Station in Savannah.

 

If you have any information of the whereabouts of Tracey Hunnicutt, contact Capt. Hayes at 912-472-5083.

