Sand, theater, music, and a really big party in Do Savannah Magazine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ready for the SCAD Sand Arts Fest? How about “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” from Collective Face or the William Wegman exhibit at the Jepson. Do Savannah has those details, plus the HSF Block Party & a Night Flight reunion.

SCAD Sand Arts Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 12

Where: Tybee Island’s South Beach near the pier

Cost: Free to onlookers

Info: scad.edu

What: “William Wegman: Improved Photographs”

When: May 12-Aug. 13; Free Family Day is 1-4 p.m. Aug. 5

Where: Jepson Center for the Arts, 207 W. York St.

Cost: $20 adults; $18 military and seniors 65 and older; $15 students 13-30; free for members and children 12 and younger

Info: telfair.org, 912-790-8800

What: Collective Face Theatre Ensemble presents “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”

When: 8 p.m. May 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27; 3 p.m. May 14, 21, 28

Where: Kennedy Theatre, Savannah State University, 3219 College St.

Cost: $25; $20 seniors, students, active military

Info: 912-232-0018, collectiveface.org

What: Historic Savannah Foundation’s Block Party

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13

Where: Guerry Lumber Yard, 123 W. 44th St.

Cost: Free

Info: myhsf.org

What: Night Flight Café 42nd Anniversary Celebration

When: 6 p.m. May 12

Where: Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum, 41 MLK Jr. Blvd.

Cost: $42

Info: tikly.co/events/1946