Our Hometown: Savannah Children’s Museum Celebrates 5th birthday this weekend

Savannah Children’s Museum is turning 5 years old!

You can help them celebrate by joining them for a day of family fun this Saturday, May 13.

The free event takes place from 10 a m to 4 pm at the museum on Louisville Road.

The entirely outdoor museum features more than a dozen programs and exhibits designed to expand the imaginations of children, including an Exploration Maze, a Reading Nook and a Sensory Garden.

Guests will also get a first look at “Ships Ahoy!” Savannah Children’s Museum’s new STEAM-based nautical exhibit.

Tasty snacks will be available for purchase compliments of the Dark Shark Taco Truck and Square Pops.

For more information, visit the Savannah Children’s Museum Facebook page.