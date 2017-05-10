New plan would send thousands of troops back to Afghanistan

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump is weighing a new plan that could potentially send thousands of troops back to Afghanistan.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the President’s goal is “reducing the threat, especially when it comes to ISIS and the Taliban.”

Others are questioning the strategy.

“What is the strategy now for increasing troop strength? It doesn’t make sense just to increase troops strength to keep doing the same thing,” says former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice.

It’s also a reversal of course for President Trump. In 2013 Mr. Trump, then a private citizen, tweeted about Afghanistan “Let’s get out – our troops are being killed – we waste billions there.”

