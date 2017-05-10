UPDATE: Multiple agencies serve warrant in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (CNT) – The Chatham- Savannah Counter Narcotics Team, with the assistance of the SCMPD SWAT team and the Garden City Police Department, executed a “no knock” search warrant at 5 Salt Creek Road in Garden City, Ga. This warrant execution was in reference to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

CNT initiated an investigation into this location after receiving several complaints and tips in reference to methamphetamine sales, as well as possible manufacturing of the narcotic. After several weeks, CNT’s investigation led to the subsequent warrant and execution at this address. While executing the search warrant, SCMPD SWAT operators came into contact with a combative subject who actively confronted them armed with two machetes. SWAT operators were able to subdue the suspect, Ricky Davis, using non-lethal alternatives. Serious injuries to both the suspect and officers involved were avoided, because of these SWAT operators’ training and composure. SWAT detained a total of 6 subjects in the residence.

Agents located several smoking devices, baggies, scales, and methamphetamine in the residence. Several targets of the investigation were inside the home at the time of the warrant service. Ashleigh Humphries, Stephon White, John Brewer, Ricky Davis and Shiobhan Lynch were all charged with OCGA 16-13-30 Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth) and OCGA 16-13-32.2 Possession of Drug Related Object. Further investigation revealed John Brewer had an active Parole warrant. Ricky Davis had an active warrant for Probation Violation from Bibb County and Shiobhan Lynch had an active warrant for Possession of Marijuana from CNT. Davis also received additional charges from the Garden City Detectives Unit for Aggravated Assault on LEO, Felony Obstruction and Possession of Knife during the Commission of a Crime.

_______________________________________________________________

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Multiple agencies were on scene earlier this morning for a drug investigation at home on Salt Creek Road between Silk Hope Road & Pineland Drive in Garden City.

CNT, SWAT, SCMPD & GCPD all assisted in serving a warrant.

No other details have been released.

The roadway was closed for about an hour.