Mowing the grass can be dangerous

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s a fact of life; the sun shines and your grass grows. Another fact of life, no matter how routine it may seem, mowing that grass can be dangerous.

First, wear the right footwear; above all, no sandals!

Protect your ears. The CDC says noise louder than 85 decibels for a long period can cause hearing loss. Lawn mower noise can hit more than 100 decibels.

Don’t pull a mower backwards–way too easy to trip and fall.

Finally, don’t let kids anywhere near while you’re mowing the lawn.