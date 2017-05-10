Mowing the grass can be dangerous

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s a fact of life; the sun shines and your grass grows. Another fact of life, no matter how routine it may seem, mowing that grass can be dangerous.

First, wear the right footwear; above all, no sandals!

Protect your ears.  The CDC says noise louder than 85 decibels for a long period can cause hearing loss.  Lawn mower noise can hit more than 100 decibels.

Don’t pull a mower backwards–way too easy to trip and fall.

Finally, don’t let kids anywhere near while you’re mowing the lawn.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s