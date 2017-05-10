SAVANNAH, Ga. – Local non-profit, Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), is hosting its 7th annual Miles for Meals 5k Run/Walk at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Daffin Park. Race proceeds will benefit SCI’s Meals on Wheels program which provides hot, nutritious meals to seniors with limited mobility in Chatham, Bryan, Liberty, and Effingham counties.

Run, walk, or race with “celebrity” veggies for a morning filled with fun and fitness for the entire family (including your dog), and help fight senior hunger! Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite fruit or vegetable for the race.

Miles for Meals begins at the Daffin Park East Mall (near the baseball field) and passes through the Parkside neighborhood before ending back at the East Mall. Food, drinks, and awards will be given out after the race.

SCI prepares and delivers more than 5,500 meals each week in Chatham, Effingham, Bryan and Liberty counties. Freshly made each day, meals are delivered by smiling SCI volunteers provide interaction for homebound seniors who may not see anyone else throughout the day. It takes just $6 a day to provide a hot, nutritious meal and wellness-check to a homebound senior, yet more than 400 seniors await nutrition support in Chatham County alone! Georgia ranks sixth among Meals on Wheels America’s “Top Ten Hunger States,” with nearly one in six seniors in Georgia being at risk of hunger.

EVENT DETAILS:

Miles for Meals 5k Run/Walk

Saturday, May 20, 8 a.m.

Daffin Park -1401 East Victory Drive (near baseball stadium entrance)

Register online at: RunSignUp.com or FleetFeetSavannah.com/Miles-Meals

Info: (912) 236-0363

Registration fees (no refunds available)

$30 April 24 through May 16

$35 May 17 through May 20

Packet pickup

Friday May 19, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Fleet Feet Sports Savannah, 3405 Waters Ave.

ABOUT SENIOR CITIZENS, INC.

Senior Citizens Inc. (SCI) has been helping people age successfully in Coastal Georgia since 1959 through a variety of programs including Meals on Wheels, in-home nursing and personal assistance, adult daytime care, The Learning Center, SAGE Private Services and much more. Recognized as a national leader in providing services for older adults, SCI anticipates doubling its impact through the expansion of its facility and services with the completion of the Center for Successful Aging in 2018. To learn more about SCI, its services, and plans for expansion, please visit www.seniorcitizensinc.org or call 912-236-0363.