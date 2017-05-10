Man arrested for falsely reporting robbery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Robbery Unit detectives arrested Marcus McGhee, 36, on May 8, after he falsely reported an armed robbery.

Around 4:10 p.m. on April 28, officers responded to the intersection of Bull Street and West 58th Street in reference to an alleged armed robbery. McGhee told officers he was robbed while at an ATM on Derenne Avenue.

Investigators determined McGhee’s claims to be false.

“This is something we take very seriously,” said Criminal Investigations Division Commander Major Richard Zapal. “Instead of chasing false leads, investigators could be utilizing their finite and valuable time solving real crimes that have been perpetrated against actual victims. If someone makes a false report of a robbery, we will make every effort to arrest and prosecute them. ”

McGhee was charged with false report of a crime. He turned himself in to police on May 8.