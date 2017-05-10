Lupus support group brings awareness to ‘mysterious’ disease

The Lupus Foundation of America estimates that 1.5 million Americans, and at least five million people worldwide, have a form of lupus.

Today is World Lupus Day- an opportunity to create awareness and raise a voice for people living with this serious, life-altering and potentially fatal disease.

Ruby Jones-Cummings and Lisa Simmons-Phillips are both living with the disease. They join the conversation with information on resources and support for people in our area.

The Savannah Lupus Support Group meets once every month. The next meeting is Saturday, May 20, from noon to 2 pm at the Liberty City Church of Christ at 1709 Staley Avenue.

For more information, visit the Lupus Foundation of American here.