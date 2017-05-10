Local weather impacts Ghost Coast Distillery

SAVANNAH, GA(WSAV)- Ghost Coast Distillery embraces all parts of Savannah. As soon as you open the front door, you are greeted by familiar Savannah treats; Byrd’s Cookies, Savannah Rae’s Popcorn, and honey from Savannah Bee Company, just to name a few. Being the first legal distillery in the Hostess City since prohibition is just one small part of what makes Ghost Coast so unique.

The bourbon made on site is the ultimate local product. The distillery has several intakes throughout the production and aging room, making “Savannah” an important ingredient in the product. Everything from local pollen to salt air, to heat and humidity…even the occasional cold snap, directly impacts the flavor of Ghost Coast bourbon. It will be another 36 months until the product is complete, but tasting along the way is an important part of the job.

Patience is the name of the game in the bourbon business. Operations Manager, Rob Ingersoll, is constantly monitoring the heat and humidity inside the aging room. WSAV was able to see, first-hand, how the recent dry air (low humidity) has negatively impacted a few of the barrels.

On top of producing and aging bourbon, Ghost Coast Distillery also makes two special types of vodka which can be purchased locally. Even those who shy away from alcohol will still enjoy taking a tour through the distillery. Don’t believe me? Try for yourself. Log onto https://ghostcoastdistillery.com/ to view tour times.