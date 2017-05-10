Help local food bank ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ right from your home

GEORGIA (WSAV) – The National Association of Letter Carriers and America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia are teaming up for the 25th Annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger!’ food drive on Saturday, May 13. The Stamp Out Hunger effort is the nation’s largest single-day food drive.

Residents are encouraged to fill grocery bags of nonperishable food items and place them beside their mailbox prior to mail delivery on Saturday. The letter carriers will retrieve the donations as they deliver the mail on May 13th.

According to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, last year’s food drive brought in over 78,000 pounds of food for Chatham County and an additional 121,246 pounds for Coastal Georgia communities. Nationwide the NALC collected over 80 million pounds.

As long as hungry Americans still exist, this food drive will continue to be instrumental in replenishing the shelves of local food banks.

“Too many people in this country are going hungry,” NALC President Fredric Rolando said. “We know this to be true because we see it as we deliver to every address in America at least six days a week.” One-in-six Americans are food insecure and struggle with not knowing where they will get their next meal or how they will feed their children.

Visit Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to stay involved after the drive is over at http://www.helpendhunger.org/