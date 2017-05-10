Congressman Buddy Carter to host Veterans Forum Thursday

Savannah (WSAV) – Congressman Buddy Carter will host his third annual Veterans Forum Thursday, May 11th.

It will be held from 11AM-2PM at the Armstrong Center at 13040 Abercorn Street.

The event brings together experts from veterans services organizations, officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs, and veterans from across the First District to discuss important issues impacting veterans and to offer assistance with getting access to help they need.

A Veteran Expo will be held from 11AM-noon and again from 1-2PM. A panel discussion and Q&A session will take place from noon-1PM.

The event is free and open to the public.