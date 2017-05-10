Brush fire spreads on Daufuskie Island

By Published:
Brush fire continues to spread on Daufuskie Island. (Chief Edward Boys)

DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – Firefighters on Daufuskie Island have been monitoring a spreading brush fire.

Daufuskie Island Fire Department truck assists brush fire near residential home. (Chief Edward Boys)

The Island Packet reports that the fire department says the fire started after a cigarette was thrown into the woods. Daufuskie Island Fire Department Chief Edward Boys says the fire has since spread toward the Melrose Resort to the west and residential properties to the east, but no property damages or injuries have been reported.

The fire has been burning since May 5. (Chief Edward Boys)

Firefighters have been monitoring the blaze since Friday and are allowing it to burn to the edge of roadways, hoping it will run out of fuel. Boys says crews have stayed out around-the-clock and the department has put out a master stream to protect the woods. The state Forestry Commission sent a plow Tuesday to create “fire breaks” designed to extinguish the flames.

