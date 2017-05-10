UPDATE: Students show support in court for administrator involved in sexual assault case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Forty-three-year-old Marvin Johnson is facing felony charges for the reported attack on a student. Johnson made his first appearance in court on May 9 after spending the night in jail. He turned himself into police and is faced with the felony charge of sexual assault by a person in authority.

He faced a judge through closed circuit TV from the Chatham County Jail. Johnson’s bond is set at $5,000, but the judge granted it with conditions.

Hon. Tammy Stokes, Chatham Recorder’s Court chief judge said, “The condition of the bond however is that you have no contact with the alleged victim in this case. You’re not to have any contact with the family members. You are banned from the property of Savannah High School as well.”

Johnson said a single word in the proceeding: He said “No,” when asked if he had any questions about the conditions of his bond.

The former band director had a half dozen current and former students in court to show their support, all in disbelief about the charges.

But detectives say they believe the case has merit. School district officials urge anyone with pertinent information on the case to contact police or Crimestoppers.

Johnson’s preliminary hearing has been set for next month.

Johnson began working at Savannah High as the band director in 1997. Last February, he was promoted to Assistant Principal.

Last week, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System transferred him away from students at Savannah High when the criminal investigation came to light. Johnson turned himself into police.

According to police, the attack did not happen on campus at Savannah High. We approached several people in the neighborhood near the school for reaction to Johnson’s arrest, and many say they want to reserve judgement and see what facts come out in court.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCCPSS) – The Savannah Chatham County Public School System released the following statement today, May 9, following the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s report that Savannah High Assistant Principal Marvin Johnson was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old student:

“On the evening of Monday, May 8, 2017, SCCPSS officials were informed that Savannah High Assistant Principal Marvin Johnson had turned himself in to the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police as a result of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that involved a student in an off-campus incident. Prior to an arrest warrant being served in this case, Mr. Johnson had been reassigned within the District to a non-school based position. This action was taken immediately after SCCPSS officials were made aware of the allegations and subsequent investigation.

SCCPSS remains deeply concerned with the seriousness of the allegations and intends to continue to cooperate with Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officials to the fullest extent necessary. As Mr. Johnson is the suspect in an active criminal investigation the district has no further comment or available information.

While we continue to closely review the conditions of this matter our focus and highest priority remains on the safety and well-being of our students and staff.

Should anyone have any additional information pertinent to this case, they are encouraged to contact detectives of the SCMPD by calling 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.”

