Bobby Bowden speaks at 2017 Good Scout Luncheon

By Published: Updated:

Savannah (WSAV) – The Coastal Georgia Council and Boy Scouts of America welcomed a very special guest to Savannah today.
Hall of Fame Coach Bobby Bowden was the speaker of this year’s Good Scout Luncheon at The Hyatt Regency.

Bowden guided Florida State University to more than 300 victories, two national championships, and 12 Atlantic Coast Conference titles during his 30+ year tenure. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Bobby Bowden is a long-time supporter of the Boy Scouts and explains the important role this organization plays in today’s society.

