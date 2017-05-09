South Georgia Wildfire Grows

A wildfire in south Georgia continues to grow, leading to a mandatory evacuation order.

The West Mims fire has burned more than 140-thousand acres so far at the Georgia-Florida state line. It grew by more than 2-thousand acres from Monday into Tuesday as winds shifted overnight.

And now, the entire southern half of Charlton County is under a mandatory evacuation order. A shelter has been set up for those people in the town of St. George who have been told to leave their homes.

Officials in neighboring Nassau County, Florida, have warned people living there that they should make preparations now in case it becomes necessary for them to evacuate.

Heavy smoke from the fire can be seen for miles, and people who live in the affected areas are being told to stay inside and not breathe in the smoke and ash.