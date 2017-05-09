Senate Dems ask GOP to drop their plan to repeal ‘Obamacare’

By Published:
Nancy Pelosi, Charles Schumer
FILE - In this March 13, 2017 file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., accompanied by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democrats are responding to President Donald Trump’s threats to deny payments to health insurers under the Affordable Care Act with a demand that it be addressed in talks on a government-wide spending bill that is due at the end on the month. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Democrats are asking Republican leaders to drop their effort to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law. If they do, they’re offering to help them “improve the health care system for all Americans.”

Democrats say they’d work with the GOP to reduce premium and drug costs, stabilize insurance markets and help small businesses provide health coverage.

The plea comes in a letter signed by all 46 Democratic senators and the two independents who usually side with them.

Democrats noted that the House-passed measure would take coverage from an estimated 24 million Americans, cuts Medicaid and pares back protections for people with pre-existing conditions and others.

With GOP senators starting work on their version, Democrats wrote that the House bill “has an uncertain path to the president’s desk.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s