UPDATE: Aggravated assault suspect now charged for murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – A current inmate at CCDC has been charged with the 2011 murder of James L. Griffin.

Yashua Mincey, 23, was booked into the jail in March on a probation violation and charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery in an unrelated case. He was still in custody when police served a warrant today for murder.

Griffin, 32, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the 1700 block of LeGrand Street on July 6, 2011. He died soon after at a hospital.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE:

Authorities say 23-year-old Yashua Mincey was arrested by the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force Wednesday, March 8th. They located Mincey at a bonding office on the 4300 block of Ogeechee Road, where he was taken into custody without incident.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Savannah (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Central Precinct detectives are asking for your help locating a man wanted for an aggravated assault that happened on Thursday, February 23rd.

Officials say 23-year-old Yashua Mincey is the suspect in an assault that occurred on the 400 block of East 39th Street around 3AM. An adult female victim reported the assault at Candler Hospital later that morning. Reportedly, Mincey and the victim engaged in a verbal altercation that turned physical, leaving the victim with injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, standing 6-feet-tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He frequents the 600 block of East 39th Street and the Cuyler-Brownville neighborhood.

Mincey is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, police urge you not approach him, but call 911 immediately.