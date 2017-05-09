Savannah gets to work with National Women Build Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. – On Monday members of the Coast Guard traded in their sailor hats for hard hats.

The group of women dawned aprons and quickly became splattered in white paint as they helped to rebuild a home on W. 40th Street in Savannah.

Their efforts come as a culmination for Habitat for Humanity’s National Women Build Week. This decade long project encourages and celebrates women to have a hands-on involvement with constructing houses and bettering their own local neighborhoods.

2017 marks the third year Savannah has participated in NWBW. Those from the Coast Guard joined another group of volunteers to work to rebuild the house.

“This one house, this one family is going to be a part of this community and if that one person can make a positive difference in the rest of this community then that’s worth it,” USCG Yeoman 1st class Toni Powell said.

Savannah City Alderman Carolyn Bell was also on site and spoke of the importance of people coming together to build into each other and the future of the city.

Habitat for Humanity hopes to have the homeowner, LaJuana Hendrix, in to her family’s home by the summer.

