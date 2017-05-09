Savannah Children’s Museum celebrates 5th birthday Saturday

Savannah Children’s Museum will host its 5th Birthday Celebration this Saturday, May 13, from 10 am to 4 pm. The event will take place at 655 Louisville Rd. and is free and open to the public.

Savannah Children’s Museum was unveiled in 2012 as an adaptive reuse project in the old Central of Georgia Railway Carpentry Shop in downtown Savannah. The entirely outdoor museum features over a dozen programs and exhibits designed to expand the imaginations of children, including an Exploration Maze, a Reading Nook and a Sensory Garden.

For more details, visit: http://www.chsgeorgia.org/scm