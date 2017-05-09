Preview: Storm damage closes Garden City’s Salvation Army store

GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) – Damage done in a matter of minutes will take months to get one Salvation Army store back on its feet.

The Salvation Army’s Garden City store location was damage in last week’s tornado alongside several business on Highway 80. The store was not hit by the tornado, but by the projectiles thrown when the twister hit the Advance Auto Parts store.

Rebar as well as concrete blocks pierced the store’s roof as well as several walls. The Salvation Army has announced the store is closed indefinitely due to the damage.

The store serves as one of four retail chains for the local branch. It is the second largest revenue generator for the Salvation Army of Savannah. Now officials plan to move employees and volunteers to their other stores, but worry about the major loss in revenue the closing will cause.

Not only is the closing a financial blow, but also a detriment to Garden City neighbors who use the social services that the Army provided in the store.

