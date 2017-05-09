UPDATE: Police arrest Brunswick teacher for sexual assault with student

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – According to authorities, the Brunswick teacher wanted for alleged sexual contact with a student was arrested May 4. Mainor was charged for sexual assault by the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.

____________________________________________________________

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (GCSPD) – The Glynn County Schools Police Department seeks to secure an active arrest warrant on Kenneth Mainor, 31. He is currently under suspension from employment by the school system pending further personnel actions by the Board of Education.

Last week, GCSPD was requested to investigate allegations of Mainor, who also is a football coach at Brunswick High School, and a female senior student. Upon investigation, probable cause to secure on Mainor developed for one count for the offense of: Sexual assault by a person having supervisory authority, a felony under Georgia State Law.

Mainor was last seen at 107 Compass Court Brunswick Ga. 31525, possibly driving a silver 2000 Honda Accord with a Georgia tag. The letters and numbers are unknown.

Anyone else having information regarding this case, or knows the whereabouts of Kenneth Mainor, please contact Investigator Terrence Tanner with the Glynn County Schools Police at 912-267-4100 EXT 7111.

Please direct media inquiries to Chief Rod Ellis at 912-267-4100 EXT 7111, or Glynn County Schools Public Information Officer Jim Weidhaas at 912-267-4100 EXT 1118.