Our Hometown: ‘Paying it Forward’ fundraiser to benefit SUMMER 500 program

Mark your calendar and make plans to join the Rotary Club of Savannah as they ‘Play It Forward’ to support the city’s Summer 500 Youth Employment Program.

Enjoy a night of entertainment and camaraderie, Monday, May 22, at the Historic Savannah Theatre, as they raise money for the initiative.

The show begins at 7 pm with performances by Savannah Philharmonic musicians and free Leopold’s Ice Cream!

Tickets are $30 a piece. Ticket packages of four are also available at $120.

For more information, call: (912) 233-7764 or click here for more information.