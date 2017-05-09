Our Hometown: ‘Paying it Forward’ fundraiser to benefit SUMMER 500 program

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

 

Mark your calendar and make plans to join the Rotary Club of Savannah as they ‘Play It Forward’ to support the city’s Summer 500 Youth Employment Program.

Enjoy a night of entertainment and camaraderie, Monday, May 22, at the Historic Savannah Theatre, as they raise money for the initiative.

The show begins at 7 pm with performances by Savannah Philharmonic musicians and free Leopold’s Ice Cream!

Tickets are $30 a piece. Ticket packages of four are also available at $120.

For more information, call: (912) 233-7764 or click here for more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s