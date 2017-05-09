Operation Safe Summer: Protect yourself from snake bites

Andrew Davis, reporter, WSAV By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Summer is snake season.  Around your home, clear wood piles, debris.

Out in woodlands, know which snakes are venomous.

If you are bitten, don’t cut the wound, try to suck out the venom, or put pressure, ice or water on the bite.
1 – Call 9-1-1 and try to make sure you can describe the snake.
2 – Stay calm.  lie down with the bite below your heart. this helps keep the venom from spreading.
3 – And depending on where you’re bitten, remove jewelry or shoes to avoid problems when the bite swells.

