Metro investigates body found in Vernon River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) Around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday May 7, 2017, SCMPD responded to a report of body found floating in the Vernon River.

SCMPD responded to a residence in the 600 block of Dancy Avenue, in Vernonburg, on a report that the resident saw a body floating in the river near their dock. SCMPD, with the assistance of the Chatham County Marine Patrol recovered the body of an unknown male.

There are no signs of foul play. SCMPD Violent Crimes Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 911, or contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.