SMYRNA, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia police are looking for a suspect in the deadly shooting linked to a Craigslist transaction gone wrong. The shooting occurred May 8 in a parking lot near Cumberland Mall.

Police say the victim and suspect met for a sale arranged on craigslist. The seller reportedly pulled out a gun and opened fire, taking the victim’s cash and driving away in his car.

The victim died while being rushed to the hospital.