Camden County officers charge suspect after dead body found in woods

ST. MARYS, Ga. (CCSO) – The Camden County Sheriff’s Office, along with additional law enforcement agencies, are investigating a homicide that occurred this past weekend.

Suspicious circumstances concerning a female victim drew the attention of area law enforcement, and lead to the discovery of the victim’s car located in St. Marys, Ga. Evidence of a crime, on and inside, the vehicle lead investigators to a suspect in the case.

As a result of information gained, Camden County Investigators discovered the body of Brandi Michelle Nana, also known as Brandi Spicer, of a Jacksonville, Fla. address, in a wooded area off U.S. 17 in Nassau County, Fla. about midday on Monday.

Charles Dennis Casey, age 35, has been charged with murder as a result of the woman’s death.

If anyone has additional information concerning this case, they can call The Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 912-510-5100, or the anonymous tip line at 912-510-5163.