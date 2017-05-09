UPDATE: Assistant principal reassigned to non-school based position prior to arrest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCCPSS) – The Savannah Chatham County Public School System released the following statement today, May 9, following the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s report that Savannah High Assistant Principal Marvin Johnson was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old student:

“On the evening of Monday, May 8, 2017, SCCPSS officials were informed that Savannah High Assistant Principal Marvin Johnson had turned himself in to the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police as a result of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that involved a student in an off-campus incident. Prior to an arrest warrant being served in this case, Mr. Johnson had been reassigned within the District to a non-school based position. This action was taken immediately after SCCPSS officials were made aware of the allegations and subsequent investigation.

SCCPSS remains deeply concerned with the seriousness of the allegations and intends to continue to cooperate with Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officials to the fullest extent necessary. As Mr. Johnson is the suspect in an active criminal investigation the district has no further comment or available information.

While we continue to closely review the conditions of this matter our focus and highest priority remains on the safety and well-being of our students and staff.

Should anyone have any additional information pertinent to this case, they are encouraged to contact detectives of the SCMPD by calling 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.”

___________________________________________________________________

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a Savannah High student, 16. The alleged assault occurred off-campus at the end of January 2017, and was reported May 1.

Investigators identified Savannah High Assistant Principal Marvin Johnson, 43, as the suspect in this case. Johnson turned himself in to police today, May 8, without incident. He is charged with sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

This incident remains under investigation by SVU.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact detectives on the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.