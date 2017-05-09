Bluffton Wins Lower State Title

By Published:

Bluffton, SC – The Bluffton Bobcats made school history by already making it to the Lower State Championship game, but they aren’t done yet. The Bobcats took the lead early one with a goal from Miguel Gallegos. The Bishops stormed back with back to back goals. All State member DJ Chappelear tied the game up back at 2 goals a piece with a header. In extra time Brenden Kelly nailed a direct to give the Bobcats a 3-2 lead. Eventually Bluffton completed the comeback winning the Lower State Title 4-2.

