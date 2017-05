SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Every year, 150 people die in rip currents. It’s happened in our area.

First, be aware and if you’re not a strong swimmer, don’t venture far from the beach.

If a rip current grabs you, you have to stay calm, raise your arm and try to call out for help.

Above all, don’t try to swim directly against the current. Try to swim parallel to the beach and as the rip current releases you, then swim to shore.