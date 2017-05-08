Violent Crimes Task Force nets 36 arrests in five days

SAVANNAH, Ga (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force wrapped up a successful five-day operation that concluded with 13 felony arrests and 23 misdemeanor arrests. Also during the operation, five firearms and five stolen vehicles were recovered.

The mission of the Task Force was to address violent crime by targeting prolific offenders. High crime areas where these offenders are known to frequent were targeted, as well as areas where drugs and groups/gangs are prevalent.

The Task Force was a collaboration between SCMPD’s End Gun Violence: Step Forward initiative, Strategic Investigation Unit, Savannah Area Regional Intelligence Center, Gang Unit, Violent Crimes, Robbery, Crime Suppression, K-9, Aviation, Traffic Unit, Patrol Division, Savannah Impact Program, and the Department of Community Supervision. Undercover and uniformed officers used intelligence-led policing methods to focus in on challenging neighborhoods, targeting specific individuals who are linked to the violence in Savannah.

“The work of our officers over the past five days exemplifies their dedication to keeping our community safe. Through intelligence-led policing, they focused on the individuals that are causing social harm in our community.” Special Investigations Section Commander Capt. Lenny Gunther said. “We won’t stand for violence, and the actions of this week’s task force make this message clear.”

Those with felony charges include:

Kilondre Albatin, 16, theft by taking auto

Sara Banks, 31, possession of a controlled substance

Darrell Bright, 16, theft by taking auto

Shawntavius Butler, 23, fleeing to elude

Jonathan Davis, 30, possession of a controlled substance

Rahmeir Dixon, 23, theft by receiving stolen auto

Joseph Gentry, 32, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and additional drug-related and traffic offenses

Marcus Groover, 34, possession of a controlled substance

Keionte Holmes, 21, theft by receiving stolen auto

Luther Newton Jr., 18, possession of a controlled substance

Grant Stone, 27, possession of a controlled substance

Tavarish Tolbert, 18, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

Quentin Wright, 35, armed robbery