Video: Deputy fired for allegedly waving gun, quoting lines from Denzel Washington movie

EESBURG, Fla. (WESH) — A Lake County, Florida sheriff’s deputy is out of a job after officials say he waved his firearm and stun gun while quoting lines from Denzel Washington’s character in “Training Day,” a movie about a corrupt law enforcement officer.

Deputy Dean Zipes was fired April 21, according to an internal affairs report obtained by WESH 2 News.

Authorities say Zipes rubbed his pistol and Taser together in the direction of a convenience store in front of a police trainee. An internal affairs review says the action replicates a scene from the 2001 movie.

Zipes told investigators he was trying to be funny.

The report says Zipes twice pulled his firearm in an office setting, voiced racial slurs, made a motion to draw his gun at a pizza delivery driver and became upset after not receiving free Starbucks coffee.

During the incident in which he made a motion to draw his gun at the delivery man, Zipes joked that the delivery man was alleged murderer Markeith Loyd, the report said.