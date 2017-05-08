Trouble ahead for healthcare reform?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – On the heels of a health care victory, Friday delivered more good news for President Trump.

211,000 jobs were added in April, pushing unemployment to 4.4 percent, the lowest since 2007.

Still, the president’s health care plan is facing a major battle and likely changes in the Senate.

It’s a reset on the debate that proved so contentious in The House.

Experts are still sorting through details of the House bill.

“There is no doubt in my mind that millions fewer people will be covered under the Republican plan,” says insurance analyst Bob Laszewski.

It could take months before the Senate is ready to vote, and several Senators have said they’re not putting a timeline on the plan.

Several senators have stressed not to expect the kind of rapid flurry of action that characterized the House’s final vote.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, criticized his House counterparts for rushing forward without waiting for a Congressional Budget Office analysis or giving members a chance to add amendments or even time to examine the bill’s text, which was only finalized on Wednesday evening.

“I’m not so sure this is good civics here,” he said.