Troopers investigate deadly crash on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina State Troopers are investigating a deadly weekend crash in the Lowcountry. The accident happened near Matthews Drive on Hilton Head Island.

Authorities say 22-year-old Jack Manesiotis was driving a 2009 Honda along Highway 278. They say he ran off the road, struck a sidewalk and then overturned.

The passenger in his vehicle was ejected and died at the hospital. The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

Manesiotis was arrested and charged with DUI and an open container violation.