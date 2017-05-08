Troopers investigate deadly crash on Hilton Head

Published:

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina State Troopers are investigating a deadly weekend crash in the Lowcountry. The accident happened near Matthews Drive on Hilton Head Island.

Authorities say 22-year-old Jack Manesiotis was driving a 2009 Honda along Highway 278. They say he ran off the road, struck a sidewalk and then overturned.
The passenger in his vehicle was ejected and died at the hospital.  The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
Manesiotis was arrested and charged with DUI and an open container violation.

