Southern Charm Savannah debuts Monday at 10 p.m. on Bravo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The latest incarnation of Bravo’s Southern Charm reality series is set right here in the Hostess City. The eight episode season follows a group of lifelong friends balancing high drama and complicated relationships.

You can catch the premiere of Southern Charm Savannah Monday, May 8th at 10 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Ashley Borders and Nelson Lewis are part of that cast of characters. Their bios read as follows:

Ashley Borders was born and raised in the Deep South, attended Savannah Country Day School and graduated with an academic scholarship from Wofford College, but she has lived and worked all over the United States as well as Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. After years of living abroad, Ashley realized she wanted to move back home to Georgia and raise her son, Izzy, in a manner similar to her own childhood. Ashley has been back in Savannah for about three years and is trying to navigate her unique family dynamic while building a creative empire in a community that doesn’t always have space for forward thinkers. Ashley is an actress, stylist and creative director and has owned three different clothing lines. She started her first clothing line, House of Borders, at 16 years old and has continued to design and manufacture her own fashion collections. Although she is a glamorous and chic woman, Ashley is free-spirited and not afraid to get her hands dirty, working day in and day out to build a strong, stable foundation for herself and Izzy, who she asserts is the greatest and most rewarding gift her life has given her.

Nelson Lewis is a media strategist based in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia. Nelson was fortunate to be able to start his career in media at his family owned ABC and FOX affiliates WJCL/WTGS as the market’s first youth reporter in 1995.After completing his undergraduate degree summa cum laude in journalism studies Lewis moved to Washington D.C., enthused by the intersection of power, politics and press following a summer internship on Capitol Hill. He joined the booking unit at Fox News Channel in Washington, D.C. booking and producing weekend news segments and made frequent appearances on the network’s web series Greta Live Wirewith Greta Van Susteren. After serving as the senior producer of The Laura Ingraham Show, Lewis co-created America’s first women’s-focused sports network: Her Golf Network. Lewis is an alumnus of Lynn University in Boca Raton, FL and Georgetown University’s Graduate School of Continuing Studies in Journalism in Washington and holds membership at the National Press Club in Washington, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences National Capital Chapter, the Old Dominion Boat Club, the St. David’s Society of Savannah and previously served on the Friends of the Organization of American States’ Art Museum of the Americas. Additionally, Lewis is a seventh great-grandchild of Declaration of Independence signer Thomas Nelson, Jr., the second governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and also a grandson of late Savannah mayor, entrepreneurial titan and philanthropist J.C. Lewis, Jr. – one of Georgia’s leading figures of the 20th century.