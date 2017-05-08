Updated: SCMPD arrests woman in connection to mysterious homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the February 2016 shooting death of Ronald Forcier, 67.

Forcier was found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a vehicle near the intersection of East 35th Street and Ott Street on Feb. 15, 2016. Shawn Bowens, 46, was arrested the following month on a murder charge.

On May 6, 2017, Metro officers were called to Marshall’s, 7400 Abercorn St., for a report of a woman shoplifting. The woman was identified as Karen Lynette Clark, aka Karen Williams, 47, who had active warrants in connection to Forcier’s death.

Clark was booked into CCDC on charges of theft by shoplifting and possession of tools for the commission of a crime in connection to the Saturday incident, and served with her warrants for aggravated assault, felony murder, and malice murder.

———————————————————————————————————————————-

At 9:45 p.m. on Monday, February 15, Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department’s violent crimes unit reposed to a call about a suspicious vehicle on E 35th Street and Ott Street. The detectives found Ronald Forcier, 67, dead with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of his car. Witnesses had reported hearing gunfire in the area according to the news release sent by the Public Affairs Office. As of right now, what led to this incident is under investigation and the exact nature of the death is pending an autopsy which is scheduled for Wednesday, February 17.

Anyone with information on this case should call CrimeStoppers at (912)234-2020 or text CRIMES (274637) using the keyword CSTOP2020. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward. A confidential tip line is also open for calls directly to investigators at (912)525-3124.