Police arrest three suspects in BP armed robbery case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested Kahraun Flowers, 18, Justus Hofmann, 18, and a female suspect, 15, on May 6, after they committed an armed robbery.

Around 7:15 a.m. on May 6, officers responded to an armed robbery at the BP gas station in the 6000 block of Ogeechee Road. The suspects, later identified as Flowers, Hofmann, and the juvenile female, fled the scene in a vehicle, but were quickly located and apprehended by officers. The property taken during the robbery was recovered and returned to the business.

Each suspect was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and two counts of aggravated assault.