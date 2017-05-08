Our Hometown: Tiny House Big Heart fundraiser May 11

Join the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless this Thursday, May 11 from 5 to 9 pm at Ships of the Sea Museum for the first community fundraiser to benefit the Tiny House Project for Homeless Veterans.

Service Brewing Co, Ships of the Sea, and Judge Realty have teamed up to help CSAH raise the first land payment of $30,000 for the Tiny House Project.

During the event, 21 Savannah artists will be showcasing tiny house artworks that will be auctioned off.

Come out and enjoy an evening of great food, drinks, music, and fundraising.

Tickets are $10 and include a door Prize Ticket and One Service Brewing Beer Ticket.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com.