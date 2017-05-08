Nigeria presidency releases names of 82 school girls released from Boko Haram extremists

In this photo released by the Nigeria State House, Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, left, meets with Chibok school girls recently freed from Nigeria Extremist captivity in Abuja, Nigeria, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Five Boko Haram commanders were released in exchange for the freedom of 82 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by the extremist group three years ago, a Nigerian government official said Sunday, as the girls were expected to meet with the country's president and their families. (Bayo Omoboriowo/Nigeria State House via AP)

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) – Nigeria’s presidency has released the names of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls newly freed from Boko Haram extremists.

The list was published early Monday after Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari met with the young women before leaving for London for medical checkups as fears for his health continue.

Nigerians gathered in front of newsstands Monday looking at the list published in local papers.

Some parents of the kidnapped girls are in the capital, Abuja. Others have expressed anxiety over the fate of the 113 girls who remain missing after the mass abduction from a Chibok boarding school in 2014. Now parents will know if they should make the journey to see their daughters.

Nigeria’s government said five Boko Haram commanders were released in exchange for the girls’ freedom on Saturday.

