New top general to take command at Fort Stewart today

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The largest Army post east of the Mississippi River is getting a new top general.

Maj. Gen. Leopoldo Quintas was scheduled to take command at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia during a ceremony Monday morning at 10 a.m. The assignment puts Quintas in charge of roughly 20,000 soldiers, with most of those troops serving in the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division.

Before coming to Fort Stewart, Quintas served as a deputy chief of staff at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He was promoted to replace Maj. Gen. Jim Rainey, who is leaving Georgia for a new assignment at the Pentagon.

Qunitas arrives as 200 soldiers from the 3rd Infantry’s headquarters are preparing to deploy to Afghanistan this summer. The headquarters includes the general and his command staff.