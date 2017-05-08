Man wanted for Brunswick home invasion

By Published:
Blankenship, 46, is wanted for Home Invasion.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (GCPD) – On May 7, 2017 at 7:47 p.m. officers responded to a 911 call at 507 Loggerhead Lane in reference to a home invasion. The 79 year old female resident, reported a white male knocked on the door. When she went to the door, he forced his way into the home.

The white male stole an undisclosed amount of money and stole the victims’ 2007 gold Kia Sportage with Georgia tag, BXW 6685.

Stolen 2007 Kia Sportage

A felony warrant exists for John A. Blankenship for Home Invasion. Blankenship is 46 years old.

Anyone with information, please call Inv. David Moore at 912-279-2905.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s